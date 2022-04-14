Help needed for April 24 EarthFair

SAN Diego – San Diego EarthWorks CEO Carolyn Chase is asking county residents to help bring the EarthFair back. "Build Back Better" is a nice slogan but building back at all is a challenge since event-related services were decimated due to COVID. Everything takes longer, costs more, or is simply not available.

They have almost 200 exhibitors ready to go and the 31st annual EarthFair in Balboa Park will take place on April 24.

There are many ways people can help bring the EarthFair Back:

Invite volunteers

The biggest need is to register 100 more volunteers in the next two weeks. Volunteers can register at EFVol.org.

Promote

Put out flyers or a poster, or post it on social media, available to download at https://www.earthdayweb.org/EF/EF_Promo.html.

Donate

Make a donation at https://www.earthdayweb.org/SDEW_Donate.html. They are a California 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. Every donation helps.

Sponsor

People can show their support for a clean, healthy environment and public outreach and have their logo put on EarthWorks' website and other materials at the event. For sponsor information, go to https://www.earthdayweb.org/Sponsor/Spon_EF.html.

The San Diego Earth Day 2022 theme is "Together We Can." Together, with everyone's help, they will bring the EarthFair back.

Submitted by EarthWorks.