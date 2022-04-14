Making San Diego safer for animals

Bill Ganley

Special to the Village News

April is National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, which means San Diego Humane Society is shining a well-deserved spotlight on the lifesaving work of its Humane Law Enforcement team.

Our organization has more than 50 humane officers who are in the field 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making our communities safer for animals and the people who love them. This specially trained group of officers is equipped to enforce animal-related laws, respond to situations of cruelty, abuse and neglect, educate the public and work in partnership with...