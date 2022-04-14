Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Burg makes appearance at status conference

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:42pm

A handcuffed and masked Nicholas "Nick Burg" is led out of the courtroom by a San Diego County Sheriff Department deputy following a status conference Monday, April 11. Village News/Tony Campbell/AC Investigations photo

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, 30, of Fallbrook, appeared in court Monday, April 11 for a status conference regarding the case against him for suspicion of murder in the first degree.

During the conference, Burg sat silently at the attorney's table with Jill Kovaly, his public defender, never addressing the court during the less than two-minute hearing.

Kovaly said that she wanted it on record that Tony Campbell from AC Investigations worked on the case and could be called as a witness.

"I just wanted that on record," she said.

Burg's next court appearance was scheduled f...



