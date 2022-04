SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:53pm

March 14

1000 block Old Stage Road Burglary

March 15

300 block E. Alvarado St. Forgery: false checks/records/certificates

March 22

2500 block N. Old Highway 395 Grand theft

March 25

100 block S. Pasadena Ave. Grand theft

March 29

300 block E. Alvarado St. Forgery: false checks/records/certificates

100 block Potter St. Simple battery

500 block Ammunition Road Contempt of court: disobey court order

3400 block Laketree Dr. Burglary

March 30

1000 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft

1300 block Sycamore Heights 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

800 block S. Main Ave. Burglary

2700 block Reche Road Arrest: felony other agency’s warrant

1300 block Rainbow Crest Road Burglary

March 31

Pala Road @ Ramona Drive Grand labor: money/labor/property

900 block Rice Canyon Road Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

1100 block S. Mission Road Grand theft: money/labor/property

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: felony bench warrant (our agency)

April 1

800 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft

31500 block Calle De Las Rosas Petty theft

3100 block Holly Lane Exhibit firearm

200 block N. Stage Coach Lane Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

1100 block Old Stage Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

1000 block Rice Canyon Road Miscellaneous incidents

April 2

200 block Ammunition Road Burglary

5400 block Rainbow Heights Road Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1600 block S. Mission Road Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

April 3

30400 block North River Road Simple battery

1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Robbery

6500 block Rainbow Heights Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

30800 block Villa Toscana Violate domestic relations court order

April 4

S. Mission Ave. @ W. Aviation Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

4300 block Rainbow Vista Drive Death

7300 block W. Lilac Road Miscellaneous incidents

April 5

4300 block Rainbow Vista Dr. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

2700 block Secret Lake Lane Vandalism

April 6

200 block E. Mission Road Burglary

2100 block Rainbow Glen Road Theft

1400 block Alturas Road Missing juvenile/runaway