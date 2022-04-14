Social Security Administration to resume in-person services at local social security offices

Online services and telephone remain most convenient ways to contact agency

Kilolo Kijakazi

SSA Acting Commissioner

I am pleased to announce that local Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on April 7.

To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can, to use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service.

Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and l...