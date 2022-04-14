Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Wine, Brews & Blues is coming to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:40pm

Bonsall Rotary members discuss plans for their 25th annual Wine, Brews & Blues Festival to be held at White Horse Ranch. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Bonsall Rotary and its partners are on track to put on a successful Wine, Brews & Blues Festival May 14 at White Horse Ranch, 462 White Horse Lane, Fallbrook.

This year, the Rotary Club has partnered with REINS, Di Vine Path and the Fallbrook Land Conservancy to put on the 25th annual festival after skipping two years due to COVID-19.

The festival is being brought back to Fallbrook this year and will feature Bill Magee as the lead Blues band together with Fallbrook's own Anthony Cullins, also known as "The Fallbrook Kid."

There will be 25 wineries, seven breweries and se...



