Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Seniors, generally on fixed incomes, are the fastest-growing population in North County and we must do all we can to help them with the rising prices of electricity, gas and housing. In recent weeks, Iâ€™ve sent letters to the state asking for gas and electricity relief, with the $45 billion surplus. While thatâ€™s only one part of the equation, another major factor is the cost of housing.

Itâ€™s no secret there is a major need for affordable housing in San Diego County. Many families are being priced out of the market and forced to move to Riverside County or out of state. Meanwhile, many retired seniors are struggling to pay their monthly bills and arenâ€™t sure how theyâ€™ll afford next monthâ€™s rent. The reality is, without affordable housing, our homeless population will continue to grow and our society will suffer.

We must address this growing problem. Iâ€™m pleased to share at our last Board of Supervisors meeting, we unanimously voted to turn three vacant, county-owned properties into affordable housing units. (https://timesofsandiego.com/politics/2022/03/01/supervisors-vote-to-turn-3-county-properties-into-affordable-housing/)

The property in North County is located in Escondido at 600-620 E. Valley Parkway, which includes 1.88 acres of vacant land that once housed the North Inland Family Resource Center. My goal now is to work with the Escondido City Council and create affordable senior housing and a senior center in the city. It will take some time, but progress is being made.

I will keep you updated as our discussions take place and as always if you need anything, please don't hesitate to reach out, [email protected]