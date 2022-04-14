Did NATO push Ukraine into war?

Harold Pease, Ph. D.

There are at least two sides to every story, globalists own all six of the major news outlets, thus, mostly globalist news is presented in America. When censorship prevails, there exists but one side.

The Deep State media still refuse to share two important aspects of the Ukrainian / Russian story, Ukraine’s connection to the New World Order and NATO’s roll in provoking Russia. As to the first, http://www.LibertyUnderfire.com formally published, “Putin is Destroying the New World Order in Ukraine.” The other presents NATO as the foundational cause of the conflict.

Cold War history, foreign to most millennial journalists, cannot be omitted. The facts presented here can easily be verified, not by a non-degreed fact checker employed to discredit any view outside the globalist view, but by a common 20th century textbook or encyclopedia.

NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, was formed April 4, 1949, after World War II as a security alliance against further expansion of socialist/communist countries via Russia. In 1917, Vladimir Lenin, followed by Joseph Stalin, consolidated its neighbors, becoming the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, or USSR. Article V of the NATO military alliance agreement obligated all 12 signatory nations to treat an attack on one country as an attack on all.

Russia correctly saw the alliance as a threat to its socialist interests. In response, she created the Warsaw Pact in 1955 to counter NATO, comprising eight surrounding nations. They too adopted the philosophy – an attack on one by the West is an attack on all. Its eight members were: Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Russia.

A standoff between the NATO, “freedom” nations, and the Warsaw Pact, socialist nations, lasted for the next 36 years. The Berlin wall collapsed in 1989 and two years later, in 1991, the Soviet Union disintegrated under Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev.

A unified Germany was looking to join one or the other alliance. President George H.W. Bush wanted to ensure Germany joined NATO and made an offer to Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev. That offer “suggested if Germany became a NATO member, NATO would stop expanding ‘not one inch eastward’ – no new members. Recently, the U.S. said it made no such promise, that no such agreement was ever struck, but hundreds of memos, meeting minutes and transcripts from U.S. archives indicate otherwise.”

Germany joined NATO in 1990. Part of that understanding was that both the Warsaw Pact and NATO would dissolve. Russia dissolved the Warsaw Pact ending the Cold War, but NATO did not dissolve.

That promise was broken, and “NATO refused to cease its operations. And to add insult to injury, they kept the door for membership open. Russia saw it as a stab in the back and NATO kept pushing the dagger deeper.”

Without any effective resistance to NATO expansion, it continued to assimilate country after country coming ever eastward toward Russia – absorbing former USSR, or Russian federated countries. In 1999, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO followed five years later, in 2004, by another wave of seven Central and Eastern European nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

In 2009, “Albania and Croatia joined NATO and the most recent entries are Montenegro and North Macedonia, both situated in Russia’s backyard…. As of 2021, NATO officially recognized three more aspiring members, Bosnia/Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine” as wanting membership. Since then, NATO has been in talks with Sweden, Finland and Serbia for membership.

Although the West applauded the disintegration of the Soviet Union, most Russians instead were traumatized by it.

“In an instant they lost one-third of their territory, half of their population and most of their military might. They felt that an unjust settlement had been imposed on them, and it was done in their moment of maximum weakness and vulnerability. So they looked at any state leaving Russia’s sphere of influence as both a strategic loss and a matter of national humiliation.”

NATO started with 12 founding members when there was fear of Russia bringing communism to Western Europe, now it has more than doubled to 30 countries where Russia has posed little threat to retake land outside what it once governed as the USSR. So much of Eastern Europe, once part of the Soviet Union, has now been assimilated into “NATO, and this happened despite Russia’s protests and warnings.”

In 2007, Vladimir Putin addressed the annual Munich Conference.

“NATO has put its frontline forces on our borders. This expansion represents a serious provocation that reduces the level of mutual trust. And we have the right to ask: Against whom is this expansion intended? And what happened to the assurances our Western partners made after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact?” he said.

Said another way, “This NATO ‘military alliance has technically absorbed the entire security belt of Moscow,’” he said.

The U.S. asked former presidents Bill Clinton, father and son Bush, Barack Obama and President Joe Biden the same thing: “Against whom is this expansion intended?”

The United States had more impact in NATO’s enlargement than any other country. It financed and built 16 or more bioweapons labs in Ukraine and placed a historical enemy military pact on Russia’s very border. Why would Russia not feel threatened when NATO organized 30 nations against it? The nation’s disregard of, and insensitivity to, NATO history is equivalent to poking the once Soviet Bear into rage.

Perhaps it does not justify Putin’s cleaning out the bioweapons labs and the Neo-Nazi globalist forces in the country threatening him, but it should be noted that NATO, and the above named presidents, should accept responsibility for poking the bear by NATO’s enlargement, the labs, and proposed Ukraine membership. It presents NATO as the foundational cause of the conflict.

Harold Pease, Ph. D., is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution.