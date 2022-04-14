Final-minutes try gives Warriors winning boys rugby record for season
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
A try with approximately two minutes left in the final game of the Fallbrook High School boys rugby season gave the Warriors a winning record for the season.
Raymond Chevarria scored the try which gave Fallbrook a 17-16 lead over Mira Costa High School of Manhattan Beach. The Warriors sealed the win with a turnover recovery in injury time and ended the season with a 5-3 record.
“We ended on a positive note,” said Fallbrook coach Sierra Arteaga.
In the first round of league play, Fallbrook defeated Cathedral Catholic in Fallbrook. The Warriors travele...
