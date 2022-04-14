Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Final-minutes try gives Warriors winning boys rugby record for season

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:09pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A try with approximately two minutes left in the final game of the Fallbrook High School boys rugby season gave the Warriors a winning record for the season.

Raymond Chevarria scored the try which gave Fallbrook a 17-16 lead over Mira Costa High School of Manhattan Beach. The Warriors sealed the win with a turnover recovery in injury time and ended the season with a 5-3 record.

“We ended on a positive note,” said Fallbrook coach Sierra Arteaga.

In the first round of league play, Fallbrook defeated Cathedral Catholic in Fallbrook. The Warriors travele...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/15/2022 11:12