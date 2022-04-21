Arts in the Park to offer music, magic and reptiles

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children will be holding its 27th year of "Arts in the Park" Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Live Oak Park. Admission to this event is free. There will be over 25 booths, sponsored by many local organizations and schools. Children will also have the opportunity to learn about and interact with reptiles, along with enjoying a magic act.

There will be performances on the stage, including "Trumpets R Us," which is sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society. This ensemble creates unique renditions of traditional, swing jazz, Latin, classical and pop hits. This unique group consists of 12 trumpets, a tuba, electric bass, electric guitar, keyboard and drums. They will be performing from 2-3 p.m.

Those visitors wanting to enjoy lunch at the park can purchase food from one of the food booths. Village Rotary will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, salad and soft drinks. The Yogurt Palace will be bringing their delicious yogurt. Rally for Children will have pizza from Little Caesars and cookies from Major Market's bakery. Picnic tables are close by where families can enjoy lunch and also have a view of the performances on the stage.

Everyone is invited to come for a day filled with art, music, entertainment and endless activities for children and their families. Free bus shuttles are provided from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., departing from both the Maie Ellis Education Center and Potter Jr. High to Live Oak Park, and then the reverse return route. The buses will be back at each site approximately every 30 minutes.

This event is co-sponsored by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Submitted by Rally for Children.