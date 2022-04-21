Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Don Diego bus program propels kids to a growing adventure at the fair

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:51pm

San Marcos Elementary student Melissa shows off her first place winning planter at the 2017 San Diego County Fair.

Del Mar – The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation invites area residents to help plant the seeds for a lifelong appreciation of farm-fresh healthy nutrition by donating to its Plant*Grow*Eat bus transportation program. Donors will enjoy free publicity, VIP parking and admission to the 2022 San Diego County Fair on "their" day plus the heart-warming experience of sharing a memorable morning with students from Title 1 elementary schools from around San Diego County.

Each bus costs approximately $500. Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated. Learn more and give securely online at...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

