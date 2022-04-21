Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Library hosts piano concert

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:53pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library is proud to have local pianist Bob Freaney and Friends perform Tuesday, April 26 from 1-2 p.m. in the library's community room. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, this month Freaney and Friends will feature Dr. Peter Gach, retired artist-in-residence and professor from Palomar College.

Gach's repertoire is increasingly diverse and expansive. Besides performances of works ranging from J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, and Szymanowski, he has studied living composer works specifically written for him.. The event will be an interesting journey for those wishing to attend.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Library.

 

