Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCAT sponsors water-wise gardening webinar

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:53pm

The staff at the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will present a webinar about water-wise gardening, Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, in partnership with Fallbrook Climate Action Team, will present a webinar about water-wise gardening, Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. It's funded by San Diego County Recycling.

Topics covered will include climate appropriate planting, using mulch and composting to conserve water, managing irrigation efficiently, soil types and gardening styles.

Solana Center was founded in 1983 when they pioneered the first comprehensive curbside recycling program in San Diego County and one of the first community-based recycling programs...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:38