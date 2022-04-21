FCAT sponsors water-wise gardening webinar
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:53pm
FALLBROOK – Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, in partnership with Fallbrook Climate Action Team, will present a webinar about water-wise gardening, Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. It's funded by San Diego County Recycling.
Topics covered will include climate appropriate planting, using mulch and composting to conserve water, managing irrigation efficiently, soil types and gardening styles.
Solana Center was founded in 1983 when they pioneered the first comprehensive curbside recycling program in San Diego County and one of the first community-based recycling programs...
