Mega reunion picnic planned for Escondido High School alumni

ESCONDIDO – Everyone in Escondido High School classes from 1972 and before is invited to come and reconnect with classmates, enjoy a picnic and help usher the class of 1972 into the 50-year ranks.

A celebration marking the 75th Anniversary of EHS Golden Reunion will be held Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Escondido High School’s Wilson Stadium, home of Chick Embrey Field.

Tickets and information for the EHS Golden Reunion Picnic are available now. For further information and registration, visit https://ehsgoldenreunion.org/.

Submitted by the 2022 EHS Golden Reunion Committee.