Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mega reunion picnic planned for Escondido High School alumni

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:51pm



ESCONDIDO – Everyone in Escondido High School classes from 1972 and before is invited to come and reconnect with classmates, enjoy a picnic and help usher the class of 1972 into the 50-year ranks.

A celebration marking the 75th Anniversary of EHS Golden Reunion will be held Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Escondido High School’s Wilson Stadium, home of Chick Embrey Field.

Tickets and information for the EHS Golden Reunion Picnic are available now. For further information and registration, visit https://ehsgoldenreunion.org/.

Submitted by the 2022 EHS Golden Reunion Committee.



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:43