Milton inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Young La Milton of Fallbrook was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Milton was initiated at Virginia Tech where she is pursuing a Masters in hydrology with focus on water and marine systems.

Milton is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligi...