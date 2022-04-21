Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Milton inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:50pm

Young La Milton is a new member of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Young La Milton of Fallbrook was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Milton was initiated at Virginia Tech where she is pursuing a Masters in hydrology with focus on water and marine systems.

Milton is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:27