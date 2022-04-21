Online county auction features 237 properties for sale

Bidders must register by May 5 to participate

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is underway for the 2022 online property tax re-offer auction, with more than 230 properties for sale.

“We encourage hopeful bidders to register for the available properties we have in San Diego. It’s our goal to sell every parcel; selling these properties enables us

to generate revenue for the county, and helps us provide needed services in our community,” said McAllister.

Anyone can bid during the online property tax auction from May 13 to May 18. To participate, b...