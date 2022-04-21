Rainbow adopts Resolution of Necessity for county-owned road land
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:42pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
A segment north of State Route 76 and west of South Mission Road is owned by the County of San Diego and is designated as a road but is not currently being used. The Rainbow Municipal Water District will need an easement on that land as part of its Lift Station No. 1 replacement project, and Rainbow’s March 22 board meeting included adopting a Resolution of Necessity which will allow the district to commence eminent domain procedures if a purchase agreement is not reached.
“This is a pretty standard action to acquire an easement,” said Rainbow genera...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)