Rainbow adopts Resolution of Necessity for county-owned road land

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:42pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A segment north of State Route 76 and west of South Mission Road is owned by the County of San Diego and is designated as a road but is not currently being used. The Rainbow Municipal Water District will need an easement on that land as part of its Lift Station No. 1 replacement project, and Rainbow’s March 22 board meeting included adopting a Resolution of Necessity which will allow the district to commence eminent domain procedures if a purchase agreement is not reached.

“This is a pretty standard action to acquire an easement,” said Rainbow genera...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

