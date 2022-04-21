Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

The Bottom Shelf needs volunteers

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:52pm



FALLBROOK – The Bottom Shelf, the used bookstore which funds many of the activities offered by the Fallbrook Library, is currently looking for volunteers. People are needed to staff it for a shift of just three hours, one day a month (Monday through Saturday). Time slots are scheduled for the same day/week each month, either from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 1 to 4 p.m.

This is an excellent opportunity for residents to support their local library, as well as work with like-minded volunteers who share a love for books and a willingness to give back to their community. It is also a "gathering place" where volunteers will have the chance to greet old friends and meet new ones.

For more information about volunteering, call The Bottom Shelf at 760- 451-9606, or stop by to chat with a manager about the process. Adults of 18 years of age or older are welcome.

Submitted by The Bottom Shelf.

 

