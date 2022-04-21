Fallbrook Art Association hosts Plein Air Competition

First place winner in the FAA Plein Air Competition, Sunny Hilliker from Murrieta, takes a photo of her painting with its blue ribbon.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association hosted its seventh annual Plein Air Competition and Show, April 9. Artists from all over Southern California, including one visitor from Wisconsin and another from Nevada, came to paint Fallbrook.

Starting at The Gallery, 300 N. Brandon, the artists signed in and picked up a map of Fallbrook. Everything from restaurant buildings, wineries, farms, flowers, and parks were popular subjects. At 2 p.m., they all took their easels with their paintings on them to Vince Ross Village Square to be judged by Terry Chacon, well known artist and teacher. She...