Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Chorale announces annual fundraiser

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:48pm

Fallbrook Chorale members pose in period costume for their WWII USO Canteen and Dinner Show fundraiser, March 30, 2019. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Time is flying by and the Fallbrook Chorale is preparing for its annual fundraiser, "Fallbrook Joe and the Magical Caboose," Saturday, May 7 at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane. Members will act, sing and laugh, making it a fun evening. There will also be raffle items available as well as a silent auction.

Tickets are $60 per person and include a delicious tri-tip dinner, dessert, and an original musical play written by chorale members, all about the caboose on Main Street. Get tickets via email to [email protected] or online at fallbrookchorale.o...



