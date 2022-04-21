Fallbrook Chorale announces annual fundraiser

FALLBROOK – Time is flying by and the Fallbrook Chorale is preparing for its annual fundraiser, "Fallbrook Joe and the Magical Caboose," Saturday, May 7 at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane. Members will act, sing and laugh, making it a fun evening. There will also be raffle items available as well as a silent auction.

Tickets are $60 per person and include a delicious tri-tip dinner, dessert, and an original musical play written by chorale members, all about the caboose on Main Street. Get tickets via email to [email protected] or online at fallbrookchorale.o...