Unique art show in Fallbrook opens April 23

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Four area young adults with special needs will show their art on Saturday, April 23, beginning with a reception 4-7 p.m. at 105 n.main, an art gallery at 105 N. Main Ave. in downtown Fallbrook.

The artists – Chase, Nicholas, Summer and Alexis – are students of Suzette Phillips of Kabod Art Studio. She said she started teaching adults with disabilities 8-9 years ago how to draw portraits, and now works with students 15 and older with special needs.

"COVID shut the doors on that but now I'm working with some new students, each with a different styl...