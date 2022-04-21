Governor Newsom signs legislation protecting patients

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 349 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana), April 13, legislation establishing stronger patient protections for those seeking substance use disorder treatment.

“People seeking treatment have a right to know that they are receiving appropriate and safe care,” said Governor Newsom. “There is no place in California for treatment providers who take advantage of those struggling with addiction – and with this legislation, we are taking steps to provide additional protections for patients, family members, and loved ones of those who are seek...