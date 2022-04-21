Health board director resigns, architect hired for Wellness Center
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:32pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Kate Schwartz-Frates, Zone 3 board member of the Fallbrook Regional Health District since 2018, is moving out of the area and has resigned the elected position.
Rachel Mason, CEO of the district, said Schwartz-Frates has sold her Fallbrook home and will be moving to the Palm Springs area as she looks forward to easing into retirement. She works as a clinical social work/therapist through Telehealth services.
The district's board of directors, in agreement with community input, voted at its April 13 meeting to ask community members to apply for appoi...
