Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Health board director resigns, architect hired for Wellness Center

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:32pm

Kate Schwartz-Frates is moving to Palm Springs so resigned her position on the board of the Fallbrook Regional Health District.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Kate Schwartz-Frates, Zone 3 board member of the Fallbrook Regional Health District since 2018, is moving out of the area and has resigned the elected position.

Rachel Mason, CEO of the district, said Schwartz-Frates has sold her Fallbrook home and will be moving to the Palm Springs area as she looks forward to easing into retirement. She works as a clinical social work/therapist through Telehealth services.

The district's board of directors, in agreement with community input, voted at its April 13 meeting to ask community members to apply for appoi...



