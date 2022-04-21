How a pandemic turns family tradition into a book

Fallbrook resident Lisa Hasvold holds a copy of her just published book which is about her relationship with her two granddaughters.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Lisa Hasvold, director of marketing at Coldwell Banker Village Properties, can now add published author to her resume, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Her children's book, "How Many Sleeps Nana?" is now available on Amazon. Hasvold hadn't planned on writing a book, "The idea found me," she said.

The book evolved from her family's experiences during the pandemic. "Just like the majority of people, Covid changed my ability to visit and spend time with loved ones," she explained. At the time, her granddaughters lived in Orange County, an hour away from F...