Living among the oaks in California

Live Oak Park in Fallbrook is a place to enjoy anytime of the year.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

What is more iconic in California than the magnificent oak trees that dot our hillsides, and anoint the surroundings of our homes?

The majestic oak trees are part of what makes our community's environment very special and have so many benefits for our lifestyle and contribute to acting as a carbon sink, taking in the bad air and putting it into the earth for climate control and expelling the good air back into the environment for us to breathe.

Our state has over 20 oak species, from San Diego County to the Oregon border, from the evergreen oaks...