Rainbow MWD approves Monserate Winery sewer service agreement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

What is now the Monserate Winery was once the site of the Fallbrook Golf Club. The winery will be supplemented by a tasting room and event facilities and, on March 22, the Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved a sewer service agreement with Gird Valley, Inc., for the winery site.

“The district has decided to help this great new facility in our service area, and the sewer agreement will help their facility get up and running and discharge to our wastewater system,” said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

In February 2020, the county's Plann...