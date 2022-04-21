Reality Rally gets back to reality with upcoming fundraising event

Racers try to learn a sword routine to accomplish one of the tasks they need during the "Amazing Race" portion of the event. Village News/File photo

Ava Sarnowski

Special to Village News

As the world gets increasingly farther from the restrictions of the pandemic, Reality Rally has returned to offer everyone a weekend full of entertainment, activities and reality stars that will get everyone back to reality.

Created by Gillian Larson, one of the stars of "Survivor, Gabon," Reality Rally is one of Temecula's most popular events that raises money for Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center. The center has provided more than 10,000 free services annually for individuals and families affected by all types of cancers.

The Rally's "Fun For Funds" schedule begins Thursday, May 5, at the Wilson Creek Winery, where attendees can play Blackjack, mingle with this year's lineup of reality stars and sing to their hearts' content with featured musicians Lifetime Rocker. Friday, May 6, will be devoted to the Lip Sync Showdown happening at South Coast Winery Resort and Spa. Finally, Saturday, May 7, the "Amazing Race" style game will take place where teams will engage in many challenges. To attend, each reality star is required to help by raising funds despite the hardships brought on by the pandemic of the past two years.

At the heart of this fundraiser resides a grand number of people driven by the desire to raise money for Michelle's Place. Larson owes the success of this event to both sponsorships and volunteers and continues to deeply admire the passion everyone shares for the cause. Both her and her team don't make a profit for themselves through Reality Rally, as their intentions have always been to help those battling cancer.

"Every one of us is a volunteer," Larson said. "None of us make a penny out of this. I don't even make anything for the work I do, which I never will. If I was to take a penny out of this, I wouldn't do it."

Time still remains for anyone who wishes to be part of the sponsorships, to both highlight and promote what they do. Through Reality Rally, sponsors can receive publicity that is known to offer business opportunities and good contacts. Volunteer positions are still available and tickets for any or all the three days of activities are on sale now.

According to Larson, the promise of fun is guaranteed and the appreciation is boundless.

More information, including where to buy tickets, how to volunteer and countless stories about the event visit http://www.realityrally.com or see them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/realityrally.