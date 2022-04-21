VCC receives the Live Well San Diego Public Health Champion Award

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic is honored to have been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Live Well San Diego 21st Annual Public Health Champion Award. VCC was recognized for its efforts to lessen the negative patient outcomes of COVID-19 within its community. During this time, VCC’s efforts were focused on preventing widening racial health gaps by expanding telehealth visits, after-hours care, and access to resources.

