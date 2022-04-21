Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

VCC receives the Live Well San Diego Public Health Champion Award

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:29pm



VISTA – Vista Community Clinic is honored to have been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Live Well San Diego 21st Annual Public Health Champion Award. VCC was recognized for its efforts to lessen the negative patient outcomes of COVID-19 within its community. During this time, VCC’s efforts were focused on preventing widening racial health gaps by expanding telehealth visits, after-hours care, and access to resources.

The first week of April is observed as National Public Health Week by the American Public Health Association. The theme for this year was "Public Health Is Where You A...



