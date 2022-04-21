Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Calls for service information now available

Public given access to active law enforcement activity

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 4:19pm



San Diego County Sheriff’s office

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department values our communication with the people we serve. We want to keep you informed.

We recognize concerns regarding the encryption of Sheriff's Department radio communications. This transition complies with a California Department of Justice mandate requiring law enforcement agencies to protect the privacy and identity of any person whose information is being broadcast over public transmissions. They include a person's name, date of birth, driver's license number, social security number, criminal history and other...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:37