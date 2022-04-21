Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

DAR Chapter marks 50 years of service, patriotism

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 4:42pm

In a photo from the organizational meeting of the Fallbrook Chapter published in The Fallbrook Enterprise, April 1972 are, from left, Mmes. Robert Pankey, William Van Ness, Robert Sperry, state recording secretary; Le Roy Conrad Kaump, state regent; William LaMarr, and E.J.A. Perry.

FALLBROOK – This week, the Monserate Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 50 anniversary. The Monserate Chapter was organized in April 1972 with 16 members. The chapter was named for the 13,000 acre Mexican land grant given to Ysidro Alvarado called Monserrat. Fallbrook is now located within that area. The Monserate Chapter has grown to over 65 members who meet monthly from September to May at Pala Mesa Resort.

A member since 2017, Monserate Chapter Regent Suzanne Lemoine said she appreciates the group's focus on patriotism, educa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:37