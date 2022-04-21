DAR Chapter marks 50 years of service, patriotism

In a photo from the organizational meeting of the Fallbrook Chapter published in The Fallbrook Enterprise, April 1972 are, from left, Mmes. Robert Pankey, William Van Ness, Robert Sperry, state recording secretary; Le Roy Conrad Kaump, state regent; William LaMarr, and E.J.A. Perry.

FALLBROOK – This week, the Monserate Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating its 50 anniversary. The Monserate Chapter was organized in April 1972 with 16 members. The chapter was named for the 13,000 acre Mexican land grant given to Ysidro Alvarado called Monserrat. Fallbrook is now located within that area. The Monserate Chapter has grown to over 65 members who meet monthly from September to May at Pala Mesa Resort.

A member since 2017, Monserate Chapter Regent Suzanne Lemoine said she appreciates the group's focus on patriotism, educa...