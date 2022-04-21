Delectable green fruit celebrated at Avocado Festival

Karen M. Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce expects a crowd of at least 70,000 people to attend the free-entry Fallbrook Avocado Festival on Sunday, April 24.

Be sure to arrive early, and bring a hat, sunscreen, spending mula and a great attitude to have fun.

"This festival usually takes a year to plan. We were unsure of covid, so we started planning in December for this year's festival," said Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald.

And plan they did. More than 400 vendors are expected. Plus 36 more vendors will be on the Artisan Walk on Alvarado.

"We have lots of artisan vendors who make everything from avocado-themed pottery to avocado honey, and foods that feature avocados," MacDonald said.

"We hope there will be an abundance of avocados to buy," she said. "I would say come early as they always sell out."

There will be food contests made from local produce; Avocado 500 races where children can make and race their cars made out of avocados. There is a Best Dressed Avocado where children can bring their avocado dressed to be judged, MacDonald said. And there will be a Little Mr. and Miss Avocado contest.

There also will be a Kids Zone at Ace Hardware.

Music always flows through the Avocado Festival and this year's is no exception. MacDonald said Raiz music and Whiskey Ridge Band will be on the main stage.

Additionally there will be beer gardens, and lots of food to try.

There will also be plenty of trash receptacles and porta-potties located throughout the festival.

Local fire and sheriff's department crews will be on hand for any emergencies.

MacDonald said there are lots of logistics to work out for the festival from street closures to sheriff, fire, volunteers, and clean up. But all of it is worth it for advertising the famous local avocados and all the artisans that are part of Fallbrook and surrounding area.