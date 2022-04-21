Edward Jones named one of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

FALLBROOK – For the 23rd time, Edward Jones has earned a spot on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® link ranking by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine. Edward Jones ranked No. 35 on the prestigious 2022 list.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified(TM) organizations. Survey statements collectively describe a great associate experience, defined as high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Additionally, Great Place to Work...