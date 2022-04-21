First edition of 1885 Pittenger book donated to historical society

This is the title page of the book given to the Fallbrook Historical Society. It will be displayed in the Pittenger House.

FALLBROOK – "It was a serendipitous moment," said Frank Hollingshead, recalling the moment he found a weathered first edition of "Capturing a Locomotive: A History of Secret Service in the Late War," by Rev. William Pittenger, in a used bookstore in Los Angeles. He has since donated the treasure – dating back to 1885 – to the Fallbrook Historical Society.

"It was about a year ago and I had just given a talk for the Sons of the American Revolution at a Los Angeles Elks Lodge," he recalled. "I went into a used book store nearby and, as usual, I scanned the shelves for old books. I saw...