Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD is adding an ambulance to the North San Diego Region

 
Last updated 4/24/2022 at 5:25pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

NCFPD Chief Keith McReynolds, fourth from right, and Vista Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol, third from right, shake hands on the placement of a NCFPD ambulance at Vista Fire Department Station 6. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – As of April 11, North County Fire Protection District placed an additional ambulance into service to help with the surge capacity of medical calls in the North San Diego County area. This ambulance is a Basic Life Support ambulance and will be responding out of Vista Fire Department Station 6, which is centrally located within the North San Diego area.

NCFPD has seen a large increase in 911 calls over the last couple of years and staff feel this additional ambulance will help meet the overall demands of their system. This is another great example of the district's collaboration and cooperation with its neighboring fire agencies to help build a safer community.

"We are so grateful for our partnership and the professionalism of Vista Fire Department. We look forward to proudly serving this community with them," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Submitted by North County Fire Protection District.

 

