NCFPD moves ambulance to Vista Fire Department

NCFPD Chief Keith McReynolds, fourth from right, and Vista Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol, third from right, shake hands on the placement of a NCFPD ambulance at Vista Fire Department Station 6. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – As of April 11, North County Fire Protection District placed a Basic Life Support ambulance into service at Vista Fire Department Station 6 to help with the surge capacity of medical calls in the North San Diego County area. This North San Diego County resource will be available for Vista and the surrounding communities.

NCFPD has seen a large increase in 911 calls over the last couple of years and staff feel this additional ambulance will help meet the overall demands of their system. This is another great example of the district's collaboration and cooperation with its nei...