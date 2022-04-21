Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Order fresh flowers weekly and support adults with special needs

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 4:20pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Working on flower arrangements for their weekly customers are, from left, Care-Rite job coach Paola Accetta, Junior Corona, Adam Deitch and Tony McCumbers.

FALLBROOK – Adults from Care-Rite Vocational Services are doing a flower fundraiser. For $60, residents can get fresh flowers delivered once a week, for six months, from July to December, all while supporting Fallbrook adults with special needs.

Care-Rite's clients will drop off flowers in vases at a business, or any home in the Fallbrook area, and leave them for a week. They will come back to pick up the vases and return them again with fresh flowers. Care-Rite's vocational and micro-business training teaches clients how to develop and maintain a small business, develop a product, and p...



Reader Comments(0)

