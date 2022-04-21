SD County Supervisors OK Shelter Policy for Asylum Seekers

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a temporary shelter policy to handle asylum-seekers who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border asking for humanitarian protection.

The board also approved seeking out state and federal reimbursements to pay for shelter services.

With Title 42 immigrant expulsions due for possible termination on May 23, board Chairman Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas

presented the policy to a subcommittee to address both short-term and long-term solutions for the influx of migrants entering San Diego County.

