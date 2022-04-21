SHERIFF'S LOG
March 26
200 block Frolic Way Burglary
March 30
S. Old Highway 395 @ Via Altamira Arrest: Possess marijuana over an ounce - over 18
100 block S. Mercedes Road Missing adult
April 2
300 block E. Alvarado St. Petty theft
April 4
1600 block S. Mission Road Other agency located adult/juvenile
April 5
900 block Tomorrow Lane Arrest: Likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
April 7
3000 block Reche Road Burglary
4700 block Oak Crest Road Arrest: Vandalism
1000 block Old Stage Road Child abuse incident
1100 block S. Mission Road Petty theft
2400 block Via La Orilla Domestic violence incident
1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
3100 block Olive Hill Road Miscellaneous incidents
April 8
400 block S. Main Ave. Burglary
100 block Woodthrush Lane Vandalism
300 block Heald Lane Miscellaneous incidents
2400 block Via La Orilla Elder abuse incident
300 block W. Aviation Road Burglary
April 9
900 block Alturas Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
600 block S. Main Ave. Shoplifting
31900 block Del Cielo E. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
April 10
1800 block Camino Rainbow Petty theft
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order
200 block N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possess controlled substance
E. Mission Road @ Iowa St. Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
1300 block Calle Tecolotlan Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
April 11
600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs
4200 block La Canada Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
200 block Frolic Way Violate domestic relations court order
April 12
Interstate 15 @ Pala Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
38000 block Sandia Creek Drive Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs
31600 block Via Puerta Del Sol Personate to get money/prop
31800 block Paseo Lindo Vandalism
500 block Ammunition Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
April 13
2500 block Via Rancheros Domestic violence incident
