SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:11pm

March 26

200 block Frolic Way Burglary

March 30

S. Old Highway 395 @ Via Altamira Arrest: Possess marijuana over an ounce - over 18

100 block S. Mercedes Road Missing adult

April 2

300 block E. Alvarado St. Petty theft

April 4

1600 block S. Mission Road Other agency located adult/juvenile

April 5

900 block Tomorrow Lane Arrest: Likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

April 7

3000 block Reche Road Burglary

4700 block Oak Crest Road Arrest: Vandalism

1000 block Old Stage Road Child abuse incident

1100 block S. Mission Road Petty theft

2400 block Via La Orilla Domestic violence incident

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

3100 block Olive Hill Road Miscellaneous incidents

April 8

400 block S. Main Ave. Burglary

100 block Woodthrush Lane Vandalism

300 block Heald Lane Miscellaneous incidents

2400 block Via La Orilla Elder abuse incident

300 block W. Aviation Road Burglary

April 9

900 block Alturas Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

600 block S. Main Ave. Shoplifting

31900 block Del Cielo E. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

April 10

1800 block Camino Rainbow Petty theft

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

200 block N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possess controlled substance

E. Mission Road @ Iowa St. Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

1300 block Calle Tecolotlan Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

April 11

600 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs

4200 block La Canada Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

200 block Frolic Way Violate domestic relations court order

April 12

Interstate 15 @ Pala Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

38000 block Sandia Creek Drive Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs

31600 block Via Puerta Del Sol Personate to get money/prop

31800 block Paseo Lindo Vandalism

500 block Ammunition Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

April 13

2500 block Via Rancheros Domestic violence incident