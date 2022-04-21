Supervisors OK Twin-Engine Helicopter As Part of Firefighting Efforts
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:27am
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to purchase a twin-engine helicopter to help battle wildfires.
The supervisors' decision will allow the Department of Purchasing and Contracting director to negotiate a fair price for a Bell 412 EPX Helicopter.
According to information on the supervisors' agenda, the helicopter is estimated to cost $16 million.
Board chairman Nathan Fletcher made the proposal and said getting the helicopter ``has been a long-desired goal,'' as the region deals with a
higher risk of wildfires. He also thanked the San Diego...
