Village News

By City News Service 

Supervisors OK Twin-Engine Helicopter As Part of Firefighting Efforts

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:27am



SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to purchase a twin-engine helicopter to help battle wildfires.

The supervisors' decision will allow the Department of Purchasing and Contracting director to negotiate a fair price for a Bell 412 EPX Helicopter.

According to information on the supervisors' agenda, the helicopter is estimated to cost $16 million.

Board chairman Nathan Fletcher made the proposal and said getting the helicopter ``has been a long-desired goal,'' as the region deals with a

higher risk of wildfires. He also thanked the San Diego...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

