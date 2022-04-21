NCTD announces COASTER schedule for San Diego Padres season

Schedule offers fans a cost-effective and convenient way to get to the games

OCEANSIDE – The North County Transit District announced April 12 the COASTER service schedule for the 2022 San Diego Padres season. The schedule adds 50 trips throughout the season to accommodate weekday and weekend games. The schedule for the full Padres season, including the special COASTER 699 trains that provide northbound service for game times that are not covered by regularly scheduled COASTER service, can be found at https://gonctd.com/maps-schedules/schedules/ under Padres Train Schedule.

The COASTER provides fans with a cost-efficient and convenient way to get to PETCO Park....