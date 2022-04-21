Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival set to return

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

After two years' absence, the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival is set to return in early June.

"Since 1983, the festival has been a long-standing tradition in the Temecula Valley, introducing all of the beautiful things our valley has to offer," Executive Director Kellie Cantrell said. "Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic affected us, like so many others, and forced us to cancel the 2020 and the 2021 festivals. But, 2022 is a new year and we are back."

With premier sponsors, Pala Casino, Sweet Oaks Winery, SoCal Toyota, Welk Resorts and Stella Artois, this year's event, June 3-5, should be the best year yet, Cantrell said.

Festival highlights include hot air balloons, wine tastings, craft breweries, camping and headline entertainment. There will be over 100 vendors to enjoy shopping a variety of wares and all of your favorite fair food and barbecue. The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival will offer fun for friends and family alike.

The always popular hot air balloon rides, allowing attendees the opportunity to see the local scenery from above, soaring over the Temecula Valley or tether rides that take passengers 75 feet in the air to take in the beautiful view of Lake Skinner. Also returning is the tradition of the Balloon Glow. An enduring favorite of festival-goers, the Balloon Glow is scheduled for Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at 8:30 p.m.

"It's going to be spectacular, you don't want to miss it," Cantrell said.

The festival also offers the opportunity to learn more about wine and microbreweries.

"There will be over 100 wines to taste from dozens of local wineries," Cantrell said. "Reds, whites and sparkling, and you can taste them all.

"Temecula Valley is known for our wineries, but did you know that we also have dozens of craft breweries?" Cantrell asked. "This year we are featuring them in our new beer garden. These craft brews are unique to each brewery. The brewmasters use their passion for beer and comprehensive knowledge of brewing processes to craft creative recipes and produce the best, most exciting beers possible. Come see what they have created for you."

One of the bigger draws to the annual festival is always the live music and this year will be no different with two stages featuring live music from local artists to top headliners.

"The Pala Casino main stage will feature chart topping artists and the beer and wine stage will feature local artists and tribute bands," Cantrell said. "A variety of genres will keep your feet tapping all weekend long."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.tvbwf.com.

"Welcome back to the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival," Cantrell said. "We can't wait to see you in June."

Kim Harris can be reached by email at [email protected]