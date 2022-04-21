Canett continuing with rugby national team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The recent rugby activity for 2016 Fallbrook High School graduate Kayla Cannett has included the 2020 Olympic Games and the World Rugby Sevens Series. Canett is a member of the United States women's national team and is currently based at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista.

"I'm still with the team right now," Canett said.

Canett has options for the near term. "I'm looking to go back to school in August but possibly going to the World Cup if that works out," she said.

As is the case with the Olympic Games the Rugby World Cup normally takes place...