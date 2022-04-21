Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Canett continuing with rugby national team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:36pm

Kayla Canett is a member of the United States women's national rugby team. Village News/USA Rugby photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The recent rugby activity for 2016 Fallbrook High School graduate Kayla Cannett has included the 2020 Olympic Games and the World Rugby Sevens Series. Canett is a member of the United States women's national team and is currently based at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista.

"I'm still with the team right now," Canett said.

Canett has options for the near term. "I'm looking to go back to school in August but possibly going to the World Cup if that works out," she said.

As is the case with the Olympic Games the Rugby World Cup normally takes place...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:10