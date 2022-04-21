Ewig earns Pitcher of the Week honors

Robert T Sanders

Special to the Village News

What does a five-year-old boy have in common with a college senior? When your name is Jordan Ewig, it's one in the same. Ewig knew what he wanted to do when he grew up. And today, as a college senior soon to graduate, he's never wavered from that goal. He wants to play professional baseball.

His baseball resume started in Fallbrook at age 5 with Fallbrook Pony T-Ball, then progressed to Pony Pinto All-Stars, Mustang All-Stars, and Bronco All-Stars, which was part of the San Diego County Division championship team. At ages 13-14, he played for t...