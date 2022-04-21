Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ewig earns Pitcher of the Week honors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:37pm

Robert T Sanders

Special to the Village News

What does a five-year-old boy have in common with a college senior? When your name is Jordan Ewig, it's one in the same. Ewig knew what he wanted to do when he grew up. And today, as a college senior soon to graduate, he's never wavered from that goal. He wants to play professional baseball.

His baseball resume started in Fallbrook at age 5 with Fallbrook Pony T-Ball, then progressed to Pony Pinto All-Stars, Mustang All-Stars, and Bronco All-Stars, which was part of the San Diego County Division championship team. At ages 13-14, he played for t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:30