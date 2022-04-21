Fallbrook Youth Rugby hosts fundraiser at Jersey Mike's

For Fallbrook Youth Rugby, from left, U14 athlete Nico Cherevchenko, Jersey Mike's PR rep Thom Terrazas, Jersey Mike's store manager Maggie Nunez, FYR president Allen Day and U14 athlete Jaxon Day came together to accept the check from Jersey Mike's for the FYR league. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby held a fundraiser with one of their league sponsors, Jersey Mike's, on Wednesday, Feb. 29 at their local store located at 833 S. Main Ave. "This fundraiser is always a popular one," said Laura Cherevchenko, FYR PR representative. "We had a steady flow of customers in and out of the store, so it was great to see the league supported so much by the local community!"

During the fundraiser, Jersey Mike's requested that customers donate a minimum of $4 to FYR and, in return, they would receive a free sub. The fundraiser brought in a total of $682. Allen Day,...