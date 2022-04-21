Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Potter ruggers 3-3-1 for season

 
Last updated 4/23/2022



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Potter Junior High School rugby team finished the 2021-22 season with a 3-3-1 record.

“Potter did great,” said Potter coach Steve Hernandez.

The season consisted of 15-a-side matches. Potter had 20 boys on the team. “We barely had a bench sometimes. Sometimes we had just enough,” Hernandez said.

The team had only 15 players, not allowing for any substitutes, in the Braves’ game at Pasadena. “We had 15 show up,” Hernandez said.

The trip to Pasadena was approximately a two-hour drive. “They played and they won,” Hernandez said. “That w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

