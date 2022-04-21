Wagner increases pole vault school record

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s track and field season began March 3 with a non-league dual meet at Rancho Buena Vista, and Fallbrook senior Rose Wagner broke her own girls pole vault school record with a distance of 13’0”.

“It was a really great feeling,” Wagner said. “It was amazing, and I was super happy about it.”

Wagner, who did not participate in track and field as a freshman in 2019, began her high school career by clearing 11’8” in her first meet of 2020 to break the 2003 school record of 11’7” held by Becky Gausepohl. Wagner extende...