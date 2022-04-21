Warriors boys lacrosse team maturing

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Last year, Fallbrook High School’s boys lacrosse team had a 5-9 season record including a 1-4 Valley League mark. This year, the Warriors began the season with a 9-2 record.

“The team last year was pretty young,” said Fallbrook co-coach Ryan Farish. “They’ve been able to mature for another year and develop, and it’s made a big difference.”

Due to the lack of a junior varsity team last year, the 2021 Warriors had 10 freshmen and eight sophomores on the varsity along with eight seniors. “We’ve been able to build on that,” Farish said.

This...