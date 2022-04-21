Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors boys lacrosse team maturing

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Last year, Fallbrook High School’s boys lacrosse team had a 5-9 season record including a 1-4 Valley League mark. This year, the Warriors began the season with a 9-2 record.

“The team last year was pretty young,” said Fallbrook co-coach Ryan Farish. “They’ve been able to mature for another year and develop, and it’s made a big difference.”

Due to the lack of a junior varsity team last year, the 2021 Warriors had 10 freshmen and eight sophomores on the varsity along with eight seniors. “We’ve been able to build on that,” Farish said.

This...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:46