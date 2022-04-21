Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors win Lions Tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 4:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Lions Tournament is the nation’s largest high school baseball tournament and, for the first time this century, Fallbrook High School’s team won its division.

The Warriors were in the AA Division of this year’s Lions Tournament, which took place April 11-14, and overcame a 3-1 deficit in the April 14 final to defeat Morse.

“To come back and score three to win it shows the resiliency of our team,” said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker. “The kids don’t stop fighting. They never gave up.”

Fallbrook’s pool had five teams including Escondido. Fallb...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:37