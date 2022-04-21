Warriors win Lions Tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Lions Tournament is the nation’s largest high school baseball tournament and, for the first time this century, Fallbrook High School’s team won its division.

The Warriors were in the AA Division of this year’s Lions Tournament, which took place April 11-14, and overcame a 3-1 deficit in the April 14 final to defeat Morse.

“To come back and score three to win it shows the resiliency of our team,” said Fallbrook coach Pat Walker. “The kids don’t stop fighting. They never gave up.”

Fallbrook’s pool had five teams including Escondido. Fallb...