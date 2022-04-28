Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Camp Pendleton takes big steps toward wildlife preservation

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:45pm

Melissa Vogt, a conservation law enforcement officer with Environmental Security, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, patrols along the coastline on Camp Pendleton, March 29. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia

Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

April is widely regarded as "Earth Month" all over the globe. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton honors, protects, and conserves the Earth not only on this occasion, but every day of the year. Plenty of land and resources go into the conservation and care for wildlife aboard the installation.

The main force to combat land deterioration and climate issues is known as the Environmental Security Department. This department has a very diverse staff, varying from logistical and environmental planners to 10 biologists who manage the coast...



