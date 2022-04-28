Can the Idaho Potato Museum be a model for Fallbrook and avocados?

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After visiting the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot, Idaho, I began wondering whether Fallbrook's avocado and tourism industries could benefit from an avocado museum in Fallbrook.

Idaho and Ireland are probably the two places best known for potatoes. I was already in Idaho on St. Patrick's Day, so when I saw the freeway sign for the potato museum in Blackfoot, I had to take advantage of the opportunity. For me it was a spur-of-the-moment decision rather than a planned visit, but the freeway sign likely induces spur-of-the-moment visits even when it's not St...