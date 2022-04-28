Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Can the Idaho Potato Museum be a model for Fallbrook and avocados?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:44pm

The Idaho Potato Museum is in a former railroad depot building.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After visiting the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot, Idaho, I began wondering whether Fallbrook's avocado and tourism industries could benefit from an avocado museum in Fallbrook.

Idaho and Ireland are probably the two places best known for potatoes. I was already in Idaho on St. Patrick's Day, so when I saw the freeway sign for the potato museum in Blackfoot, I had to take advantage of the opportunity. For me it was a spur-of-the-moment decision rather than a planned visit, but the freeway sign likely induces spur-of-the-moment visits even when it's not St...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:37